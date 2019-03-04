Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
ELIZABETH M. (SKOVER) BODNAR

ELIZABETH M. (SKOVER) BODNAR Obituary
BODNAR ELIZABETH M. (SKOVER)

Age 78 of Robinson Twp., passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Raymond Bodnar Sr.; beloved mother of Raymond Jr. (Sarah) Bodnar, Sharon (Rich) Saginaw and the late Lisa (surviving husband, Robert) Walker and Julie Bodnar,; also grandchildren and family members to be announced with arrangements at a later date. SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME INC., Crafton (412-921-3661).


schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
