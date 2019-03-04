|
|
BODNAR ELIZABETH M. (SKOVER)
Age 78 of Robinson Twp., passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Raymond Bodnar Sr.; beloved mother of Raymond Jr. (Sarah) Bodnar, Sharon (Rich) Saginaw and the late Lisa (surviving husband, Robert) Walker and Julie Bodnar,; also grandchildren and family members to be announced with arrangements at a later date. SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME INC., Crafton (412-921-3661).
schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019