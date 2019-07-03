Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
ELIZABETH M. CAINE


1936 - 2019
On Monday, July 1, 2019, Elizabeth, age 82, of Crafton. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Caine, Jr. and loving mother of Martha (David) Wojtaszek, Kenneth (Sandy) Caine, III and Laura (the late John Ramsey) Caine; also seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law of Judy Caine; and sister of the late Edward Caron. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Saturday 10 a.m. until time of a  Memorial Service Saturday at 11 a.m. Liz was a longtime member of the Crafton United Presbyterian Church where she sang in the church choir, was an avid knitter, and enjoyed spending her summers at Linwood Park, Vermilion, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crafton U.P. Church, 80 Bradford Ave., Pgh., PA 15205.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
