CAINE ELIZABETH M.

On Monday, July 1, 2019, Elizabeth, age 82, of Crafton. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Caine, Jr. and loving mother of Martha (David) Wojtaszek, Kenneth (Sandy) Caine, III and Laura (the late John Ramsey) Caine; also seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law of Judy Caine; and sister of the late Edward Caron. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Saturday 10 a.m. until time of a Memorial Service Saturday at 11 a.m. Liz was a longtime member of the Crafton United Presbyterian Church where she sang in the church choir, was an avid knitter, and enjoyed spending her summers at Linwood Park, Vermilion, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crafton U.P. Church, 80 Bradford Ave., Pgh., PA 15205.

