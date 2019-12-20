|
|
CROWNOVER ELIZABETH M. (DiMATTEO)
On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Elizabeth M. (DiMatteo) Crownover, age 106, of Ross Twp., formerly of the North Side. Beloved wife of the late David M. Crownover; mother of the late Annette Scarazzo; and sister of the late Joseph DiMatteo, Josephine G. Melodini, Anthony C. "Primo" DiMatteo and Samuel DiMatteo. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends received Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. Mass of Christian Burial Sat. 9:30 a.m. in St. Teresa of Avila Church, Ross Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to (). Online condolences at BrandtFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019