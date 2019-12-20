Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
ELIZABETH M. (DiMATTEO) CROWNOVER

ELIZABETH M. (DiMATTEO) CROWNOVER Obituary
CROWNOVER ELIZABETH M. (DiMATTEO)

﻿On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Elizabeth M. (DiMatteo) Crownover, age 106, of Ross Twp., formerly of the North Side. Beloved wife of the late David M. Crownover; mother of the late Annette Scarazzo; and sister of the late Joseph DiMatteo, Josephine G. Melodini, Anthony C. "Primo" DiMatteo and Samuel DiMatteo. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends received Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. Mass of Christian Burial Sat. 9:30 a.m. in St. Teresa of Avila Church, Ross Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to (). Online condolences at BrandtFuneralHome.com.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
