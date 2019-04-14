Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH YURICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH M. "LIZ" "BETTY" YURICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH M. "LIZ" "BETTY" YURICK Obituary
YURICK ELIZABETH M. "BETTY" "LIZ"

Of White Oak, formerly of North Braddock, age 82, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved sister of Mary Louise Shimel, Rose Marie Pawlowski, Shirley Breitkreutz, Helen Polefko, Joseph, John and James Polefko, the late Alice Nimrichter and late Geraldine Jacko. Betty is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Betty was a retired employee of Quality Cleaning in Penn Hills. She was spunky and fun and was a devout Pittsburgh Steeler fan. Betty loved to play with the youngsters in her family and she also enjoyed and appreciated dogs. Friends are welcome on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Betty will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now