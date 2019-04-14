YURICK ELIZABETH M. "BETTY" "LIZ"

Of White Oak, formerly of North Braddock, age 82, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved sister of Mary Louise Shimel, Rose Marie Pawlowski, Shirley Breitkreutz, Helen Polefko, Joseph, John and James Polefko, the late Alice Nimrichter and late Geraldine Jacko. Betty is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Betty was a retired employee of Quality Cleaning in Penn Hills. She was spunky and fun and was a devout Pittsburgh Steeler fan. Betty loved to play with the youngsters in her family and she also enjoyed and appreciated dogs. Friends are welcome on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Betty will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.