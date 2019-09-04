|
MacBLANE ELIZABETH M. "BETTY" (EGRY)
Age 94, passed away on August 30, 2019, in her home. The daughter of Joseph and Mary (Fekete) Egry, she was born on October 9, 1924, in Livermore, PA. Surviving are her children, Robert J. (Barbara) MacBlane of Harrisburg, Sarah (Thomas) Geishauser of Altoona, Janet (Ralph) Heid of Wilmington, NC, Rebecca (Alan Bochan) MacBlane of Mt. Lebanon; grandchildren, Ryan and Kate Heid, Andrew and Elizabeth MacBlane, Eric and Constance Heid, Nicolette Runzo, Noah and Joni Runzo, Douglas Wilhide and Steven Wilhide; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Friday, September 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt Street, Saltsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 703 Indiana Ave., Saltsburg, PA 15681 with Father John Harrold as celebrant. Interment will immediately follow in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1207. To send an online condolence to the family, and view a more detailed obituary, please visit www.curanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019