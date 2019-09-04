Home

Curran Funeral Home
701 Salt Street
Saltsburg, PA 15681
(724) 639-3911
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curran Funeral Home
701 Salt Street
Saltsburg, PA 15681
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curran Funeral Home
701 Salt Street
Saltsburg, PA 15681
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church
703 Indiana Ave.
Saltsburg, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Oakland Cemetery
Indiana, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH MacBLANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH M. "BETTY" (EGRY) MacBLANE


1924 - 2019
Age 94, passed away on August 30, 2019, in her home. The daughter of Joseph and Mary (Fekete) Egry, she was born on October 9, 1924, in Livermore, PA. Surviving are her children, Robert J. (Barbara) MacBlane of Harrisburg, Sarah (Thomas) Geishauser of Altoona, Janet (Ralph) Heid of Wilmington, NC, Rebecca (Alan Bochan) MacBlane of Mt. Lebanon; grandchildren, Ryan and Kate Heid, Andrew and Elizabeth MacBlane, Eric and Constance Heid, Nicolette Runzo, Noah and Joni Runzo, Douglas Wilhide and Steven Wilhide; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Friday, September 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt Street, Saltsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 703 Indiana Ave., Saltsburg, PA 15681 with Father John Harrold as celebrant. Interment will immediately follow in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1207. To send an online condolence to the family, and view a more detailed obituary, please visit www.curanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
