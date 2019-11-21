Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Colman's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH MALLOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH M. MALLOY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH M. MALLOY Obituary
MALLOY ELIZABETH M.

Of Turtle Creek, age 100, rests in the arms of the Lord now, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Betty was the senior matriarch of the Malloy Family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and May (Ryan) Malloy; her sister, Irene Malloy; and brother, Hugh Malloy. She is survived by numerous nephews and nieces. A lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, she retired from Mine Safety in Allison Park after 41 years of service. After retirement, she contributed her time to Meals on Wheels while physically able. A devout Christian, she was active at St. Colman's Catholic Church. Friends welcome Saturday from 10 - 10:30 a.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Colman's Catholic Church on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Catholic Charities.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -