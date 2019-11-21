|
MALLOY ELIZABETH M.
Of Turtle Creek, age 100, rests in the arms of the Lord now, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Betty was the senior matriarch of the Malloy Family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and May (Ryan) Malloy; her sister, Irene Malloy; and brother, Hugh Malloy. She is survived by numerous nephews and nieces. A lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, she retired from Mine Safety in Allison Park after 41 years of service. After retirement, she contributed her time to Meals on Wheels while physically able. A devout Christian, she was active at St. Colman's Catholic Church. Friends welcome Saturday from 10 - 10:30 a.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Colman's Catholic Church on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019