McKINNEY ELIZABETH M. "LIZ"
On Monday, September 9, 2019, age 75, of Mars, Born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine Geary Mill. A graduate of St. Benedict's School in Pittsburgh, she was a Flight Attendant for T.W.A. She then worked as the Executive Vice President of the Boyd School in Pittsburgh, traveling all over the world for them. A member of St. Kilian Church, she was also a former president of S.K.A.L., an international travel society. Wife of the late Kenneth "Moose" McKinney; mother of Allyson Ashley (Merrell) and Todd McKinney (Kristy); grandmother of Elizabeth, Adam and Ian Ashley and Chase McKinney; sister of James Mill (Bonnie), Robert "Bob" Mill (Candice) and the late Patricia Lokar and Jacqueline Gruber and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Wednesday from 6-9:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Please meet at the church. Memorials may be made to the . Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019