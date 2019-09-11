Home

ELIZABETH M. "LIZ" McKINNEY


1943 - 2019
On Monday, September 9, 2019, age 75, of Mars, Born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine Geary Mill. A graduate of St. Benedict's School in Pittsburgh, she was a Flight Attendant for T.W.A.  She then worked as the Executive Vice President of the Boyd School in Pittsburgh, traveling all over the world for them. A member of St. Kilian Church, she was also a former president of S.K.A.L., an international travel society. Wife of the late Kenneth "Moose" McKinney; mother of Allyson Ashley (Merrell) and Todd McKinney (Kristy); grandmother of Elizabeth, Adam and Ian Ashley and Chase McKinney; sister of James Mill (Bonnie), Robert "Bob" Mill (Candice) and the late Patricia Lokar and Jacqueline Gruber and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Wednesday from 6-9:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Please meet at the church. Memorials may be made to the . Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
