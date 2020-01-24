Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
7:00 PM
ELIZABETH M. POTANKO

ELIZABETH M. POTANKO Obituary
POTANKO ELIZABETH M.

Age 91, of Brookline, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Loving mother of Elizabeth Heath, Russell Heath, Holly Crane and David Potanko; dear sister of Etta "Peck" Richter and Carrie "Sally" Fulton; also survived by nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, and Daniel Potanko. Mom was an avid Steeler fan. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS.  Family and friends welcome Sat. 5 p.m. until time of Blessing service at 7 p.m. at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. Inurnment private. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
