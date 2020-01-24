|
|
POTANKO ELIZABETH M.
Age 91, of Brookline, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Loving mother of Elizabeth Heath, Russell Heath, Holly Crane and David Potanko; dear sister of Etta "Peck" Richter and Carrie "Sally" Fulton; also survived by nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, and Daniel Potanko. Mom was an avid Steeler fan. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Sat. 5 p.m. until time of Blessing service at 7 p.m. at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. Inurnment private. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020