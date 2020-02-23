Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
ELIZABETH M. "TIZZY" (MURPHY) ROGERS

Age 80, of Penn Hills, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, following complications from Parkinson's Disease. Beloved wife of the late Paul Rogers. Mother of Kenneth Rogers, Daniel (Terri) Rogers, Beth Ann (Bruce) Mulligan, Jean Marie Rogers (Robert Haslam), and Peter Rogers. Grandmother of Colin, Nicholas, John, Gayle, and Daisy. Great-grandmother of Cooper. Sister of the late Frank Murphy and Patricia Vogel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tiz was a volunteer for Penn Hills Senior Center and retired from Turner's Dairy. Friends received, Sunday, 2:00-5:00 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Devine Shepherd Parish, in St. Susanna Church, where she was a longtime active member and Eucharistic Minister. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. To best honor Tiz, family suggests donations to Special Olympics PA, 200 Cedar Ridge Dr. #214, Pgh., PA 15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
