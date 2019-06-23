Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulcher Church
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH SEMLER
ELIZABETH M. (DOMAN) SEMLER


SEMLER ELIZABETH M. (DOMAN)

Age 83, of Middlesex Township, on June 20, 2019. Born on December 27, 1935 in Bakerstown, PA, daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Rohr) Doman.  Beloved wife 63 years of Robert A. Semler; loving mother of William (Pam) Semler, Delores (Jim) Golembiewski, Robert (Bonnie) Semler, and Diane (Jeffrey) Aiken; sister of Robert (late Patricia) Doman, Fred (Carol) Doman, and the late John (Theresa) Doman; dear grandmother of the late Christopher Semler, Michael (Jessica) Semler, Adam Golembiewski, Laura Golembiewski, Erica (Pablo) Alvarez, Mallory (Alex) Whisler, Madison Semler, Jason Aiken, and Julie Aiken; also survived by five great-grandchildren, Penelope, Grayson, Mason, Lucas, & Owen. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.  Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in Holy Sepulcher Church with interment to follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mario Lemieux Foundation, 2 Chatham Center, Suite 1661, 112 Washington Pl., Pgh., PA 15219. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
