ZIEGER ELIZABETH M.
Age 92, of Stowe Twp., passed on Monday, March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph; loving mother of Martha Stauffer (William), Thomas (Cindy), Rudolph (Debbie), John, and Joseph Zieger; also eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends 4-8 PM WEDNESDAY, at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. Private Services and burial. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019