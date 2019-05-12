LINDEBERG ELIZABETH MARGARET (HENSLER)

Born on May 6, 1924, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, beloved wife of the late Kermit Lindeberg, passed away peacefully at age 94 on May 3, 2019, at the home of her son in Pearisburg, Virginia. She attended Carnegie Institute of Technology (Carnegie-Mellon University). Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother, George Peter Hensler; sister, Mary Hensler; and grandchild, Emily Grove. She is survived by her son, John (Rose) Lindeberg; and daughters, Amy (Robert) Grove and Judith (Mark) Larson; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Elizabeth had a passion for painting, gardening, birds and volunteering. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Whitehall, a 50-plus year member of PEO, a volunteer at Oliver Miller Homestead and Family Hospice and Palliative Care. The family invites donations in Elizabeth's name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, Christiansburg, VA 24073 and Oliver Miller Homestead, 1 Stone Manse Drive, South Park Township, PA 15129. Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.