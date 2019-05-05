VEREB ELIZABETH "BETTY" MARGARET

Took her place in Heaven on March 14, 2019 in Brandon, FL at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew. She is survived by her sister, Margaret; son, Thomas; daughters, Sandra and Elizabeth Jane; son Andrew; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She lived in Pittsburgh, PA most of her life and moved to Florida in her later years for the weather and to enjoy being near her family. She was a warm and loving person devoted to her family throughout her life. We love you Mom! Visitation with the family at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue 15207, 412-521-8116 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church at 12 Noon.