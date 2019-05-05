Home

John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-8116
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Parish Church
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH VEREB
ELIZABETH MARGARET "BETTY" VEREB

ELIZABETH MARGARET "BETTY" VEREB Obituary
VEREB ELIZABETH "BETTY" MARGARET

Took her place in Heaven on March 14, 2019 in Brandon, FL at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew. She is survived by her sister, Margaret; son, Thomas; daughters, Sandra and Elizabeth Jane; son Andrew; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She lived in Pittsburgh, PA most of her life and moved to Florida in her later years for the weather and to enjoy being near her family. She was a warm and loving person devoted to her family throughout her life. We love you Mom! Visitation with the family at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue 15207, 412-521-8116 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church at 12 Noon.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
