McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:30 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
ELIZABETH MARY (COCHRANE) SALLEY

ELIZABETH MARY (COCHRANE) SALLEY Obituary
SALLEY ELIZABETH MARY (COCHRANE)

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019; Elizabeth (Betty) Cochrane Salley, 89, passed away peacefully at home. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband John T. Salley, Sr. and is survived by her loving children John T. Jr. and Nancy, of Purcellville, Va., Maribeth and Gene Rizzuto, Kevin and Valerie of Burnsville, MN, Teresa and the late James Provenzano, Bryan and Tami, Maura, Samuel, and Loretta (Lori). She is also survived by her loving grandchildren; Jennifer and Brock McCullough, Jillian and Jake Jeffers, Christina and Christopher Popojas, Jessica Salley and Gregory Gagnon, Samuel and Emily Salley, Ashley and Mathew Gallardo, John T. III and Kristina Salley, Luke and Logan Provenzano, Alyssa and Hannah Salley. Betty also has eight great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sisters-in-law Eileen and Ethel Cochrane, and many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Loretta (Schick) Cochrane, and siblings Roy, Sara Belle (Susie) Preisach, and Edward. Betty retired from the Diocese of Pittsburgh after working as an administrative assistant in the Office of Religious Education (CCD) and for the Director of Communications. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Friday from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., where funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
