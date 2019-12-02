|
MCCANN KENNY-BUNCE ELIZABETH
Of Etna, on Friday, November 29, 2019, Bettie was the beloved wife of William (Bill) Bunce; stepmother of Carly Bunce; daughter of the late Charles and Rosemary McCann; sister of Charles McCann; sister-in-law of Barbara Garlock (Scott), Mari Hailer (Steve), Nancy Robinson (Mike), John Bunce (Geannie), Tom Bunce (Suzie); also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Bettie was a retired baker for Nabisco. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019