Of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully at the age of 97, in her home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Loving wife of 59 years of the late Joseph McKelvey; and devoted mother of John and Charles McKelvey and Joyce McKelvey Mull; proud grandmother of David and Matthew McKelvey; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, she graduated from Westinghouse High School and later with a nursing degree from Columbia Hospital School of Nursing. She served as an operating room nurse at the US Naval Hospital in Philadelphia during WWII. She was a longtime member of Mt. Hope Community Church and the local Crescent Hills Civic Association. Her favorite pastime was cooking and the family will sorely miss her homemade pies. Family and friends received at the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills, Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 12 p.m. followed by burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Humane Animal Rescue, humaneanimalrescue.org.