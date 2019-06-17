McSWEENEY ELIZABETH "BETSY" (HOCKSWENDER)

Age 64, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 28th in Rockville, MD.She was the daughter of the late Mary Louise (Bailey) and John Bernard Hockswender; beloved sister of Patricia (Hockswender) Mantz, Louise Ann (Hockswender) Leo and Peggy Hockswender; dearest mother to her beloved children, Jesse McSweeney, Graham (Katya) McSweeney and Claudia McSweeney, whom she shared with her former spouse, John J. McSweeney. Betsy was a graduate of Duquesne University Nursing School and worked as a nurse in Maryland since 1978. She will long be remembered for her infectious laugh and her kindness to all. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and cherished her, including her dear friends, Marie and Bruce Predabon and Janet Flecker. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony School Programs, https://www.stanthonykids.org/.