Age 82, of Bethel Park, PA died on Wednesday, May 11 2020, surrounded by close family after a short illness. She was born December 19, 1937, in the Milton District Glasgow Scotland, the daughter of James and Elizabeth Smith. Elizabeth was the fifth of nine siblings. She was preceded in death by husband, Donald Mead, brother, James, sisters, Agnes and Annie. Elizabeth is survived by son, Donald and wife, Valerie, son, Bruce and wife, Barbara, son, Douglas and wife, Tina, her grandchildren, Alaina, Rachel, Megan, Sarah, James, Lindsay and Douglas and great- grandchildren, Elizabeth, Olivia, Natalie, Arlo, Amelia, Eli and Lisa. There will be no service by Elizabeth requests. Arrangements handled privately by DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME. Donations in memory of Elizabeth Mead are to be made to Autism Speaks. Autismspeaks.org

