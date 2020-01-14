|
EVANS ELIZABETH N.
Age 74, of North Versailles, passed away on January 10, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1945, to the late Charles and Margaret McCue; loving mother of Daniel Evans and Laurie (Scott) Tyner; grandmother of Benjamin and Tyler; sister of the late, Gene McCue, Ann Colbaugh, and Charles McCue. She volunteered at White Oak Animal Safe Haven. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). There will be no service and the burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the White Oak Animal Safe Haven 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. . www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020