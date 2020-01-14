Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH N. EVANS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH N. EVANS Obituary
EVANS ELIZABETH N.

Age 74, of North Versailles, passed away on January 10, 2020.  She was born on January 28, 1945, to the late Charles and Margaret McCue; loving mother of Daniel Evans and  Laurie (Scott) Tyner; grandmother of Benjamin  and Tyler; sister of the late, Gene McCue,  Ann Colbaugh, and Charles McCue.  She volunteered at White Oak Animal Safe Haven.  Friends will be received on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950).  There will be no service and the burial will be private.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the White Oak Animal Safe Haven 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. . www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -