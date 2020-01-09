|
|
NACKRELLI ELIZABETH
Age 72, of Penn Hills passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph; mother of Michelle Nackrelli (Hiland), Joseph, Jr. (Thea) Nackrelli, Lisa Merkel, Melissa Nackrelli (Joe); also survived by 12 grandchildren; sister of Tina Foster, Frank Pellegrino, William Pellegrino, Robert Pellegrino and Donna Perry. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to her favorite charity at familyhospicepa.org. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:30 p.m. until the time of the blessing service at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020