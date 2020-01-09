Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH NACKRELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH NACKRELLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH NACKRELLI Obituary
NACKRELLI ELIZABETH

Age 72, of Penn Hills passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph; mother of Michelle Nackrelli (Hiland), Joseph, Jr. (Thea) Nackrelli, Lisa Merkel, Melissa Nackrelli (Joe); also survived by 12 grandchildren; sister of Tina Foster, Frank Pellegrino, William Pellegrino, Robert Pellegrino and Donna Perry. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to her favorite charity at familyhospicepa.org. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:30 p.m. until the time of the blessing service at 1:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now