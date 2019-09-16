|
OBECUNIS ELIZABETH "BETTY" (KUBICKO)
Of North Braddock, age 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Palms at O'Neil personal care residence in McKeesport, PA. She was born on March 9, 1922 to Stephen William Kubicko and Edna Mattey Kubicko. Betty attended St. Anselm's and Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh, PA. She worked at Sealtest, Sunbeam, Hamilton Beach and R.J. Reynolds in Public Relations. Betty married Leo Obecunis on June 29, 1947 and they raised one daughter, Sandee (Lou) Melocchi. Betty was a longtime resident of North Braddock, PA and an active member of Good Shepherd Catholic Parish. For decades she served as the President of the Good Shepherd Senior Citizens Club, organizing meetings and social events. Betty enjoyed simple pleasures like reading, cooking her favorite Slovak-Lithuanian dishes, baking cookies and nut rolls, shopping and chatting with family and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; daughter, Sandee; and brother, William (Catherine) Kubicko. She is survived by her brother, John (Mary) Kubicko of North Braddock, PA; two grandsons, Lou (Jaime) Melocchi of Pittsburgh, PA and Mike Melocchi of Fairfax, VA; two great-grandchildren, Max and Nina Melocchi; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours with the family will be on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Thomas J. Burke in Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, September 17 at Noon. Burial will follow next to her husband and daughter in All Saints Cemetery, Braddock Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019