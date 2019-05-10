|
|
SUKAROCHANA ELIZABETH P. "LIBBY"
Age 84, of Ross Twp., on May 9, 2019. Wife of Kamthorn; mother of Beth (Timothy) Eberly, Darunee (Paul) Whitt, and Steven Sukarochana; grandmother of Jordan (Kelsey) Eberly and Devin Eberly; sister of the late Thomas (surviving wife Carol) Phelps. Libby was a longtime Recovery Room Volunteer at UPMC Passavant Hospital and was an avid collector of dolls and doll house miniatures. Visitation Saturday, from 2-4 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pgh., PA 15222 or Beechwood Farms, aswp.org/pages/beechwood. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 10, 2019