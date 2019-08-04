|
PETRUNA ELIZABETH "BETTY"
Age 96, of McKees Rocks (Presston), on Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of Michelle Preik, Leonora Haffly (Greg), Julia Chambers (the late John), Pauline Smith (Harry), Myrona Petruna (Heidi), Beth Deaton (Tony), and the late Patricia (the late Frank); grandmother of Stacey Symchak, Nicole Snyder, Michael Mazur, Matthew Miller, Kathryn Chambers; great-grandmother of Madisyn Symchak, Emmeline Snyder, and Page Symchak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday 12-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks, PA. Parastas Tuesday 2 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019