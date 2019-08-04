Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Liturgy
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church
ELIZABETH "BETTY" PETRUNA


1922 - 2019
ELIZABETH "BETTY" PETRUNA Obituary
PETRUNA ELIZABETH "BETTY"

Age 96, of McKees Rocks (Presston), on Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of Michelle Preik, Leonora Haffly (Greg), Julia Chambers (the late John), Pauline Smith (Harry), Myrona Petruna (Heidi), Beth Deaton (Tony), and the late Patricia (the late Frank); grandmother of Stacey Symchak, Nicole Snyder, Michael Mazur, Matthew Miller, Kathryn Chambers; great-grandmother of Madisyn Symchak, Emmeline Snyder, and Page Symchak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday 12-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks, PA. Parastas Tuesday 2 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
