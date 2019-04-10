Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
PRUSS ELIZABETH "BETSY" (ENGEL)

Age 89, of Green Tree, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Barbara Anne Schamberg, Dianne Brentin, Susanne (Timothy) Costello, Joanne Kramer; cherished Grandma Mimi of Christopher, Maria, Daniel, Timothy, Luke, Brooke, Erik and the late Michael; loving great-grandmother of Adelina, Wyatt and Nora; dear friend of Mary Harris-John; beloved daughter of the late Wilmer and Cecelia Engel; loving sister of William (Patricia) Engel and the late Bonnie Noble of Dallas, TX; also survived by nieces and nephews. Betsy taught English and Social Studies at St. Margaret of Scotland grade school for 29 years and was very active as a lector and member of the choir for many years. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 2-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass in St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Friday, 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 600 Waterfront Dr., #210, Pgh., PA 15222.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
