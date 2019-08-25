|
|
DePIERO ELIZABETH "LIZ" R.
Age 79, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Asbury Heights in Mt. Lebanon where she had resided since July 25, 2019 from cancer. Visitation with the family is planned for Friday, September 27th from 6-8 p.m. at LAUGHLIN FUNERAL HOME in Mt. Lebanon with a luncheon for family and friends on Saturday September 28th. A detailed obituary celebrating her life will be published prior to the September memorial events.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019