Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Catholic Churc
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH PATSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH R. PATSEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH R. PATSEY Obituary
PATSEY ELIZABETH R.

Elizabeth R. Patsey, 80 of Penn Hills passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved Wife for 57 years of John A. Patsey. Loving Mother of Danette (Mark) End, John (Dana) Patsey, Justin (Amy) Patsey, Luke (Laurel Yasko) Patsey, Matt (Marisa) Patsey, Mark Patsey, and Michelle (Brian) Lang. Grandmother of 19 and Great-Grandmother of 1. Sister of the late Bob Simon and Francis Sigmund. Elizabeth was a member of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Ladies of Charity. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and was involved with Meals on Wheels. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, EVERYONE PLEASE MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Salvation Army, 1101 5th Ave. New Kensington, PA 15068, or Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or to a

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now