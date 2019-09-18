|
PATSEY ELIZABETH R.
Elizabeth R. Patsey, 80 of Penn Hills passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved Wife for 57 years of John A. Patsey. Loving Mother of Danette (Mark) End, John (Dana) Patsey, Justin (Amy) Patsey, Luke (Laurel Yasko) Patsey, Matt (Marisa) Patsey, Mark Patsey, and Michelle (Brian) Lang. Grandmother of 19 and Great-Grandmother of 1. Sister of the late Bob Simon and Francis Sigmund. Elizabeth was a member of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Ladies of Charity. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and was involved with Meals on Wheels. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, EVERYONE PLEASE MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Salvation Army, 1101 5th Ave. New Kensington, PA 15068, or Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019