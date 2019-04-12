Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TOWNSEND ELIZABETH "LIB" R.

On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, age 87, of Gettysburg. Wife of the late Lionel H. "Lee" Townsend; mother of Valorie (the late Richard) Townsend Haddad, Scott (Teresa Romiti) Townsend and Geoffrey Townsend; grandmother of Paige, Geoffrey (Lee Ann) and Matthew (Carin) Townsend, Erin, Ashleigh M. Haddad (Nicholas Morrison), Jonathan (Mary), Jason (Hilary) and Steven (Tiffany)  Haddad; great-grandmother of Anna, Mathew, Molly, Jaxson and Owen Townsend, Sebastian and Lucas Del Cid, and Alex and Jake Haddad; sister of Dorothy Gealy; sister-in-law of Virginia Davis and Gerie Townsend; also nieces and nephews. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Memorial contributions to the Wolf Sanctuary of PA, 465 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Offer condolences at:


bekavacfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
