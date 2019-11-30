Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH REGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH "LIBBY" (LOZAW) REGAN

ELIZABETH "LIBBY" (LOZAW) REGAN Obituary
REGAN ELIZABETH (LOZAW) "LIBBY"

Of Point Breeze, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, age 91. Libby, as she was known to her many, many friends, was the beloved wife of the late Charles Regan, to whom she was married for 44 years before his death in 1998. She was the loving mother of Charles Regan, Jr., Beth Regan, and Anne Costello (Bill), and the devoted grandmother to Reed, Charles, Libby, and Cece Costello. She was the older sister to Thomas Lozaw (the late Kathleen), Verene Harvey (Joseph), Jerome Lozaw (Carmella) and the late Pat Lozaw and an aunt to many nieces and nephews. A long-time parishioner of St. Bede Church in Point Breeze, Libby served on its Parish Council and sang for many years in its choir. She and her family took great joy in her piano playing. Libby worked for a decade at Gulf Research Institute. A devoted alumna of the high school at what is now Seton Hill University, Libby also volunteered at St. Bede Church, the Roselia Center, St. Lucy's Auxiliary, and Central Catholic High School. Libby's family wishes to express its appreciation for the many caregivers at Canterbury Place, where she spent the final part of her life. Visitation will be on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at McCABE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bede Church, Point Breeze on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
