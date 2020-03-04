Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Mark Lutheran Church
Homestead, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH STANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH REGINA (FLEMING) STANO


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH REGINA (FLEMING) STANO Obituary
STANO ELIZABETH REGINA (FLEMING)

On March 1, 2020, age 79, of West Mifflin. Elizabeth was born in Homestead, the daughter of the late Leonard and Regina (Mantsch) Fleming. Beloved wife of Michael J. Stano. Cherished mother of Monica (Timothy) Knauss, Regina (Michael) Takos and Julie David. Loving grandmother of Angela (Eric), Hannah, Alanna (Scott), Ashley, Matthew and Erik. Sister of Rose Ann Chaffins. Elizabeth, known to many as Betty Jean, was a 1959 graduate of Munhall High School and was a retired bank teller working for various banks throughout her career. She was active in the Duquesne Women's Club. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Funeral Service will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. John Mark Lutheran Church, Homestead. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now