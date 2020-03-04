|
STANO ELIZABETH REGINA (FLEMING)
On March 1, 2020, age 79, of West Mifflin. Elizabeth was born in Homestead, the daughter of the late Leonard and Regina (Mantsch) Fleming. Beloved wife of Michael J. Stano. Cherished mother of Monica (Timothy) Knauss, Regina (Michael) Takos and Julie David. Loving grandmother of Angela (Eric), Hannah, Alanna (Scott), Ashley, Matthew and Erik. Sister of Rose Ann Chaffins. Elizabeth, known to many as Betty Jean, was a 1959 graduate of Munhall High School and was a retired bank teller working for various banks throughout her career. She was active in the Duquesne Women's Club. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Funeral Service will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. John Mark Lutheran Church, Homestead. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020