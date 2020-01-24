|
|
SPRAGG ELIZABETH REISINGER
Elizabeth Reisinger Spragg, 77, of Charleroi, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born August 21, 1942 in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Carl and Anna Schallenberger Snyder. Elizabeth was a graduate of Carrick High School and earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh. For several years, she was employed in the ICU at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. She continued her education at California University of Pennsylvania obtaining a masters degree in counseling. She was employed at the Partial Mental Health Clinic in Monessen and then for the Area Agency on Aging in Charleroi. After retirement, she was the office manager for her daughter, Elizabeth at Bliss Dermatology in Carroll Twp. She is the beloved mother of William (Jill) Reisinger, DO of North Canton, OH, Elizabeth Reisinger, DO (Ken Bliss) of Venice, FL, Carl (Jennifer) Reisinger of South Huntingdon; beloved grandmother of eight grandchildren; beloved sister of Anne Snyder of Carrick. Friends will be received on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery, Belle Vernon. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020