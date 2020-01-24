Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
(724) 258-6136
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH SPRAGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH REISINGER SPRAGG


1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH REISINGER SPRAGG Obituary
SPRAGG ELIZABETH REISINGER

Elizabeth Reisinger Spragg, 77, of Charleroi, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born August 21, 1942 in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Carl and Anna  Schallenberger Snyder. Elizabeth was a graduate of Carrick High School and earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh. For several years, she was employed in the ICU at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. She continued her education at California University of Pennsylvania obtaining a masters degree in counseling. She was employed at the Partial Mental Health Clinic in Monessen and then for the Area Agency on Aging in Charleroi. After retirement, she was the office manager for her daughter, Elizabeth at Bliss Dermatology in Carroll Twp. She is the beloved mother of  William (Jill) Reisinger, DO of North Canton, OH, Elizabeth Reisinger, DO (Ken Bliss) of Venice, FL, Carl (Jennifer) Reisinger of South Huntingdon; beloved grandmother of eight grandchildren; beloved sister of Anne Snyder of Carrick. Friends will be received on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery, Belle Vernon. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -