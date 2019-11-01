Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH LaFORGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH ROSE "LEE" LaFORGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH ROSE "LEE" LaFORGE Obituary
LaFORGE ELIZABETH ROSE "LEE"

Age 102, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Maynard T. LaForge; cherished mother of Darlene LaForge and "adopted daughter",  Patricia Boyer, both of Sarasota, FL. She will also be missed by her many friends and her little four legged friend, ChowChee. Lee, along with her husband, were the owners of Maynard's Jewelry Store in Ambridge, PA for 44 years. Lee was always a very energetic and active person. Baking and sharing "goodies" was her passion. "You can shed tears because they are gone, or you can smile because they lived." Heaven has gained a very special angel. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday, November 5 from 9:00 until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to The Humane Society of Sarasota, 2331 15th St., Sarasota, FL 34237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -