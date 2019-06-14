ROTH ELIZABETH "BETTY"

Age 96, of Bethel Park, formerly of Mt. Oliver, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Loving aunt of Daryl (John) Ballantyne, Ralph (Susan) Preffer, Dr. Louis (Carol) Guskey and David (Faith) Guskey; also survived by great-nieces and nephews; and many great-great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Ernest Roth; sister, Anna M. Hillerich; in-laws, Ralph and Alberta Preffer, Louis and Thelma Guskey. Betty was an employee with Colteryahn Dairy for 20 years and with Benkovitz Seafoods for 20 years. She was also the Treasurer for The School House in Bethel Park PA for many years. Family and friends will be received Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills where services will be held in the funeral home's chapel. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty's honor to Ruthfred Lutheran Church, 3401 South Park Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.