Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
(412) 233-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH ROTHBAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH "BETTY" (VITELLI) ROTHBAUER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH "BETTY" (VITELLI) ROTHBAUER Obituary
ROTHBAUER ELIZABETH "BETTY" (VITELLI)

Age 94, of Jefferson Boro, died Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born March 26, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Zelinda Martinelli Vitelli. Betty worked in the accounting department of US Steel, Clairton Works; was a member of St. Claire of Assisi Parish and its choir, and also belonged to the I.S.D.A. And Clairton American Legion Auxilliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Rothbauer; her son, Anthony J. Rothbauer, Jr.; and her siblings, Rose Morock, Ida Meredith, Mary Meredith, Violet Salesi, Zelinda Arilotta, Florence Clyde, John, Joseph, Frank and Anthony Vitelli. She is survived by neices and nephews. Friends will be received at the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 Fifth St., Clairton on Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Mass will be Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Clare Church, with entombment in Jefferson Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -