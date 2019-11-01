|
|
ROTHBAUER ELIZABETH "BETTY" (VITELLI)
Age 94, of Jefferson Boro, died Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born March 26, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Zelinda Martinelli Vitelli. Betty worked in the accounting department of US Steel, Clairton Works; was a member of St. Claire of Assisi Parish and its choir, and also belonged to the I.S.D.A. And Clairton American Legion Auxilliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Rothbauer; her son, Anthony J. Rothbauer, Jr.; and her siblings, Rose Morock, Ida Meredith, Mary Meredith, Violet Salesi, Zelinda Arilotta, Florence Clyde, John, Joseph, Frank and Anthony Vitelli. She is survived by neices and nephews. Friends will be received at the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 Fifth St., Clairton on Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Mass will be Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Clare Church, with entombment in Jefferson Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019