More Obituaries for ELIZABETH SANTONE-NEELAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH SANTONE-NEELAN

ELIZABETH SANTONE-NEELAN Obituary
SANTONE-NEELAN ELIZABETH

Age 77, of North Hills passed away December 22, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, she had a career in the restaurant business and was an avid Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins fan. Survivors include her husband, George "Gee" Neelan; her daughters, Betsi Santone and Gina (David) Cahall; her grandson, David M. (Brooke) Cahall; as well as her sisters, Marge Genter and Carol Mc Sorley. There will be no memorial service at this time.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
