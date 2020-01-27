Home

Age 95, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, of Swissvale. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Sasala; loving mother of Donna Marie Shogan (and the late Bob), Andrea Sasala, Mary Ann Hudson, Paul Richard Sasala (Daniel Richards), and the late John Mitchell Sasala; dear grandmother of Paul Hudson, Debbie Hudson, Jennie Shogan, Amber Whatley, and the late Lee Ann Sasala; also many loving great-grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Blessing service at the funeral home Wednesday, time to be announced. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020
