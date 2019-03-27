Home

Age 93, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Monessen, on March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Schmidt; mother of Lyn (Louis) Charobee of Dublin, OH, Sharon (William) Haines North Port, FL, Debra (Daniel) LaBriola of Fairfax Station, VA, Patricia (Charles) Wille of Hilliard, OH; sister of James Wilding and Shirley Golinski, both of Pittsburgh. Friends received in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME, INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen, (dalfonso-billick.com) on Friday 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. Services on Saturday, 9 a.m. Blessing at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Epiphany Church, 44 PA Blvd., Monessen. Memorials to , Foster Plaza #11, 790 Holiday Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
