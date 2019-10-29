|
SCHULTISE ELIZABETH (OLSON)
Age 95, on October 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Karl S. Schultise; loving mother of Karl A. Schultise (Teri), Jeffrey P. Schultise, and James J. Schultise; grandmother of Kimberly Schultise and David Schultise; sister of Roy E. Olson (Irma), and the late Ernest Olson (Kathryn), Paul Olson (Patricia), and Donald Olson (Mary Jane); daughter of the late Bernadine and Ernest Olson. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Friday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019