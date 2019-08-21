Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH SUSNAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH "BETTY" (GITZEN) SUSNAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH "BETTY" (GITZEN) SUSNAK Obituary
SUSNAK ELIZABETH "BETTY" (GITZEN)

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, of Baldwin. Wife of the late Joseph P. Susnak. Mother of Joseph (Marybeth), Stephen (Jodi), and John (Beth) Susnak.  Grandmother of Karah (Kyle), Brianna, Amanda, Laura, Shane, and Troy. Sister of Norman Gitzen. Visitations Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Holy Apostles Parish.  www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now