SUSNAK ELIZABETH "BETTY" (GITZEN)
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, of Baldwin. Wife of the late Joseph P. Susnak. Mother of Joseph (Marybeth), Stephen (Jodi), and John (Beth) Susnak. Grandmother of Karah (Kyle), Brianna, Amanda, Laura, Shane, and Troy. Sister of Norman Gitzen. Visitations Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Holy Apostles Parish. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019