Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH THIERET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH "BETTY" (RUPOSKY) THIERET

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH "BETTY" (RUPOSKY) THIERET Obituary
THIERET ELIZABETH "BETTY" (RUPOSKY)

Elizabeth "Betty" Ruposky Thieret, age 82, of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved mother of Diana (Bill) Jones, William J. Thieret and Annette (Kevin McCleary) Gierlach. Cherished Gram of Ryan Jones, Ashlee Gierlach, Christopher Thieret, Valerie (Chaise) Cary, Samuel Thieret and Sara (Cody) Farrow; great-gram of Zachary Jones, Hayden Farrow, Annlee Stepp, and Sage Thieret. Loving sister of James (the late Anne) Ruposky, Mary (the late Samuel) Roman, and Andrew (the late Dorthea) Ruposky. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, William P. Thieret and her parents, Andrew and Caroline Ruposky. Betty loved to bake, cook and play Bingo. She loved her home and spending time around people, especially her time working as a waitress at Denny's for 19 years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, 1 Grove Place, Pleasant Hills - time to be announced shortly. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now