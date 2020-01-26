|
THIERET ELIZABETH "BETTY" (RUPOSKY)
Elizabeth "Betty" Ruposky Thieret, age 82, of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved mother of Diana (Bill) Jones, William J. Thieret and Annette (Kevin McCleary) Gierlach. Cherished Gram of Ryan Jones, Ashlee Gierlach, Christopher Thieret, Valerie (Chaise) Cary, Samuel Thieret and Sara (Cody) Farrow; great-gram of Zachary Jones, Hayden Farrow, Annlee Stepp, and Sage Thieret. Loving sister of James (the late Anne) Ruposky, Mary (the late Samuel) Roman, and Andrew (the late Dorthea) Ruposky. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, William P. Thieret and her parents, Andrew and Caroline Ruposky. Betty loved to bake, cook and play Bingo. She loved her home and spending time around people, especially her time working as a waitress at Denny's for 19 years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, 1 Grove Place, Pleasant Hills - time to be announced shortly. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020