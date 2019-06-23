|
|
BARANGER, Ph.D. ELIZABETH U.
Longtime resident of Squirrel Hill, and Professor of Physics, Dean, and Vice Provost at the University of Pittsburgh. Loving mother of Martin Baranger, Harold Baranger (Margaret Anderson), and Anne Michelle Baranger (John Hartwig); devoted grandmother of David Baranger (Tayler Sheahan), Hannah Anderson-Baranger, Amelia Baranger-Hartwig, and Pauline Baranger-Hartwig; cherished sister of Frieda Brown (Joe Brown), Mary Lorey, and John Urey (Ina Rosenthal-Urey). Friends who wish to leave memories or contribute to the University of Pittsburgh Elizabeth U. Baranger Fellowship Fund may do so at: bit.ly/ElizabethBaranger.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019