Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH BARANGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH U. BARANGER Ph.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH U. BARANGER Ph.D. Obituary
BARANGER, Ph.D. ELIZABETH U.

Longtime resident of Squirrel Hill, and Professor of Physics, Dean, and Vice Provost at the University of Pittsburgh. Loving mother of Martin Baranger, Harold Baranger (Margaret Anderson), and Anne Michelle Baranger (John Hartwig); devoted grandmother of David Baranger (Tayler Sheahan), Hannah Anderson-Baranger, Amelia Baranger-Hartwig, and Pauline Baranger-Hartwig; cherished sister of Frieda Brown (Joe Brown), Mary Lorey, and John Urey (Ina Rosenthal-Urey). Friends who wish to leave memories or contribute to the University of Pittsburgh Elizabeth U. Baranger Fellowship Fund may do so at: bit.ly/ElizabethBaranger.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.