Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
ELIZABETH UTCHEL

ELIZABETH UTCHEL Obituary
UTCHEL ELIZABETH

Peacefully at Concordia Lutheran Ministries (Cabot, PA) on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Betty passed from this world to her heavenly reward. Beloved wife of Ray Schnaubelt and her late husband, Donald "Buddy" Utchel; loving father of Don (Becky) Utchel and Lori Utchel (Linda McLean); sister of Florence Mack; preceeded in death by her parents, John and Ann Briscoe; and younger brother, John E. Briscoe; proud grandmother of Donald II, Allie (Doug Herrera), and Emmie Utchel; also survived by 11 neices, nephews and numerous cousins. Friends received Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St. Carnegie, PA. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Betty will always be remembered for her bright smile and loving warmth, sense of humor, meticulous organization, and her mouth-watering baked good (most notably, her chocolate-frosted brownies and peanut butter-hershey kiss cookies). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
