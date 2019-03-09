|
|
MUSHER ELIZABETH V. (HAMM)
Of Reserve Township. On Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Wife of the late William J. Musher; loving mother of Norma Knabel (Kenny), Nancy Bowers, Mary Ann Meininger (the late Robert), and Paul Musher; sister of brother, Wilbert Hamm S.M., and the late Joseph Hamm, Ralph Hamm, Francis Hamm and brother Norman Hamm S.M; proud grandmother of Lisa Bowers; G.G. of Madisyn Bowers. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Aloysius Church Monday, 10:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Children's Craniofacial Association (www.ccakids.org) In Madisyn's name or Animal Friends. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019