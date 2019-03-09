Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH MUSHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH V. (HAMM) MUSHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH V. (HAMM) MUSHER Obituary
MUSHER ELIZABETH V. (HAMM)

Of Reserve Township. On Thursday, March 7th, 2019. Wife of the late William J. Musher; loving mother of Norma Knabel (Kenny), Nancy Bowers, Mary Ann Meininger (the late Robert), and Paul Musher; sister of brother, Wilbert Hamm S.M., and the late Joseph Hamm, Ralph Hamm, Francis Hamm and brother Norman Hamm S.M; proud grandmother of Lisa Bowers; G.G. of Madisyn Bowers. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Aloysius Church Monday, 10:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Children's Craniofacial Association (www.ccakids.org) In Madisyn's name or Animal Friends. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now