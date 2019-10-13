|
|
FLAHERTY ELIZABETH WHITE
On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Elizabeth "Betty" White Flaherty, beloved wife of John M. "Jack" Flaherty. Mother of Margaret "Meg" Huwar (Brad), John M. Flaherty, Jr. (Jennifer), and Catherine "Katie" Flaherty. Beloved Nana of Nathan and Anna Huwar, and Erin, Maura, and Sarah Flaherty. Sister of the late Mary Cronin, Alice Brown, Virginia White, and James White. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Maurice Church 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019