Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maurice Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH FLAHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH WHITE FLAHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH WHITE FLAHERTY Obituary
FLAHERTY ELIZABETH WHITE

On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Elizabeth "Betty" White Flaherty, beloved wife of John M. "Jack" Flaherty. Mother of Margaret "Meg" Huwar (Brad), John M. Flaherty, Jr. (Jennifer), and Catherine "Katie" Flaherty. Beloved Nana of Nathan and Anna Huwar, and Erin, Maura, and Sarah Flaherty. Sister of the late Mary Cronin, Alice Brown, Virginia White, and James White. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Maurice Church 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now