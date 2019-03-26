Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 84, formerly of Beechview, on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Williams; daughter of the late William P. and Elizabeth (Stack) McKenna; loving mother of Mikelann (William T.) Holtz and Jo-Ann Williams; sister of Eileen McKenna (late Bernard) Creedon, the late William (Alice) McKenna, the late Bernard (late Carol) McKenna; dear grandmother of William J. (Katie) Holtz, Samantha Holtz, and Nicole (fiancé, Zachary Capan) Holtz; great-grandmother to Brooklyn Holtz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends welcome Wednesday 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 412-563-2800 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, St. Pamphilus Church, 1000 Tropical Ave., Pgh., PA, 15216. 


www.slaterfuneral.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
