WYLAND ELIZABETH (YAKUBOW)
Age 86, of Bethel Park, formerly of Mt. Oliver, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Bethel Park Manor Care. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Wyland; devoted mother of Tim (Janis) Wyland, Yvonne (Jeff) Wyland, Jane (Marty) Pawlak, Walter (Melissa) Wyland, Judith (Joe) Gruber, John (Chrissy) Wyland and Jeff (Melissa) Wyland; grandmother of Lucas, Sarah, Aaron, Christine (Jim), Heather, Laura (Chuck), Liz, Courtney (Jason), Jillian, Marty, Jr., Tori (Josh), Kayla (Collin), Joseph, Jared, Barrett and Gavin; great-grandmother of Jimmy, Grace, Savanna, Marcus, Julian, Lilu, Charlie and Emily; predeceased by eight siblings; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd. (opposite Macy's South Hills Village) Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial St. Thomas More, 10 a.m. Saturday Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to The Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children, 201 N. Bellefield Ave., Pgh, PA 15213. Condolences may be sent to www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019