ELIZABETH ZINK
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
ELIZABETH (ROGINSKI) ZINK


1934 - 2019
ELIZABETH (ROGINSKI) ZINK Obituary
ZINK ELIZABETH (ROGINSKI)

Age 84, of Shaler Township, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Henry J. Zink; loving mother of Robert J. (Janine M.) Zink and Leslie A. Zink; Grandma Elizabeth to Brandon R. and Mitchell J. Zink; devoted Mommers to Timothy J. Falynn and Christian T. Aheimer; sister of Edward Roginski and the late Mary Ann Roginski; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. Private entombment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019
