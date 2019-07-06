|
ZINK ELIZABETH (ROGINSKI)
Age 84, of Shaler Township, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Henry J. Zink; loving mother of Robert J. (Janine M.) Zink and Leslie A. Zink; Grandma Elizabeth to Brandon R. and Mitchell J. Zink; devoted Mommers to Timothy J. Falynn and Christian T. Aheimer; sister of Edward Roginski and the late Mary Ann Roginski; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. Private entombment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019