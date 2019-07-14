Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
Interment
Following Services
Good Shepherd Cemetery
ELLARE M. (HACKWORTH) CORTAZZO

ELLARE M. (HACKWORTH) CORTAZZO Obituary
CORTAZZO ELLARE M. (HACKWORTH)

On Friday, July 12, 2019, age 83, of North Versailles Twp. Ellare will fondly be remembered as a woman of faith who loved children and dedicated her life to her own children and grandchildren, and was the former owner of the Happy Home Day Care. She worked as a nurse's aide and was a dispatcher for the former Wilmerding Police Dept. She was civic minded and was a Past President of the Allegheny County Federation of Women's Clubs as well as past president of the former Wilmerding Women's Civic Club. Ellare was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ellis and Dixie Hackworth; her husband, Frank J. "Corty" Cortazzo Sr.; her precious granddaughter, Kaitlin Vasilich; siblings, Clyde and Bill Hackworth and Marie Lewis. She was the loving mother of Rosemarie (Len) Schussler, Frank J. (Noreen) Cortazzo, Jr., Timothy (Lisa) Cortazzo, Mary Jane (Tom) Vasilich, Lori (Duane) Blatney and Patrick (Maureen) Cortazzo; sister of Shirley Clarke, Barbara Williams, Dana Hackworth and Ed Hackworth. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave. Wilmerding, PA 15148 (412) 824-4332. Parting prayers in the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude the Apostle Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
