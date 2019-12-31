Home

ELLEN J. LEON

ELLEN J. LEON Obituary
LEON ELLEN J.

Age 83, of Massapequa, NY, passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Leon, Sr.; loving mother of Donald C. (Sharon) Leon, Jr. of Pittsburgh, PA, Daniel (Janet) Leon of Etters, PA, and the late Donna Jean Leon; cherished grandmother of Nicole (Julius) Blair, Breanna (Justin) Zollinger, Noelle Jean (Matthew) Horton, Brian (Tara) Leon, Michael (Leigh) Leon, Danielle Leon, David Leon, J.D. Baxley and 11 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Joan Goetchel and Kathleen Odette; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Everyone knew her by her infectious laugh that was contagious. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A private service will be held at a later date. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at PittsburghCremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
