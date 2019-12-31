|
LEON ELLEN J.
Age 83, of Massapequa, NY, passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Leon, Sr.; loving mother of Donald C. (Sharon) Leon, Jr. of Pittsburgh, PA, Daniel (Janet) Leon of Etters, PA, and the late Donna Jean Leon; cherished grandmother of Nicole (Julius) Blair, Breanna (Justin) Zollinger, Noelle Jean (Matthew) Horton, Brian (Tara) Leon, Michael (Leigh) Leon, Danielle Leon, David Leon, J.D. Baxley and 11 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Joan Goetchel and Kathleen Odette; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Everyone knew her by her infectious laugh that was contagious. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A private service will be held at a later date. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019