Age 82, of Lawrence, PA, passed away peacefully after a long battle with COPD. She is survived by daughter, Barbara Kostelic (Thomas) of Cecil, PA; son, Gene Schaeffer of Castle Shannon; granddaughter, Adrienne Endy (Matthew) of Cecil; and great-grandchildren, Carson and Madeleine. She was a retired R.N. at St. Clair Hospital and Allegheny General Hospital. Family and friends are welcomed at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Rd Pittsburgh PA 15236, Sunday, January 5 from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, January 6 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Washington County Humane Society. Interment will be at Jefferson Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020