Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN SCHAEFFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN J. SCHAEFFER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLEN J. SCHAEFFER Obituary
SCHAEFFER ELLEN J.

Age 82, of Lawrence, PA, passed away peacefully after a long battle with COPD.  She is survived by daughter, Barbara Kostelic (Thomas) of Cecil, PA; son, Gene Schaeffer of Castle Shannon; granddaughter, Adrienne Endy (Matthew) of Cecil; and great-grandchildren, Carson and Madeleine.  She was a retired R.N. at St. Clair Hospital and Allegheny General Hospital.  Family and friends  are welcomed at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Rd Pittsburgh PA 15236, Sunday, January 5 from  6-8 p.m. and Monday, January 6 from  2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Washington County Humane Society. Interment will be at Jefferson Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now