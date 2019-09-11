Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN GRANGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN L. GRANGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLEN L. GRANGER Obituary
GRANGER ELLEN L.

Age 60, of Pittsburgh,  peacefully embarked on her next adventure, September 8, 2019. Ellen is survived by her beloved husband, Gregory  Granger; sister, Linda Henry and husband, Bob and their son, Rick. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lois Wright Haggerty. Arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. Memorial contributions may be made to Pittsburgh CLO. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now