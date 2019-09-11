|
GRANGER ELLEN L.
Age 60, of Pittsburgh, peacefully embarked on her next adventure, September 8, 2019. Ellen is survived by her beloved husband, Gregory Granger; sister, Linda Henry and husband, Bob and their son, Rick. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lois Wright Haggerty. Arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. Memorial contributions may be made to Pittsburgh CLO. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019